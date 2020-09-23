Grande serata per Z DUE e Reproflex3 agli EFIA Awards 2020

Di
Converter
-
0
234
From left, Lorenzo Mingozzi (Co-owner of Z Due) Trevor Lowes (Co-owner of Reproflex 3), Andrea Mingozzi (Co-owner of Z Due), and Andrew Hewitson (Co-owner of Reproflex 3)

Una serata magica per la flexo italiana, grazie alle numerose vittorie del team
Z DUE – Reproflex3 il 17 Settembre scorso.

Da sinistra, Lorenzo Mingozzi (Co-titolare di Z Due) Trevor Lowes (Co-titolare di Reproflex 3), Andrea Mingozzi (Co-titolare di Z Due), e Andrew Hewitson (Co-titolare di Reproflex 3)

Agli EFIA Awards 2020 trionfano le nuove tecnologie della partnership italo-inglese nell’innovazione, nella stampa su film flessibile, su carta e su cartone ondulato.
Z DUE, nello specifico, ottiene il podio completo per la stampa “Overseas” su cartone ondulato, dedicata ai trasformatori stranieri (dal punto di vista inglese).

 

 

  • Gold Winner – Scatolificio TS (Pre-stampa Z DUE)
  • Silver Winner – Smurfit Kappa Bertinoro(Pre-stampa Z DUE)
  • Bronze Winner – Antonio Sada & Figli (Pre-stampa Z DUE)

Tutti i lavori che hanno ottenuto riconoscimenti su film flessibile sono stati realizzati in UK con la tecnologia ProjectBlue, mentre i lavori su carta sono stati realizzati con la tecnologia Vortex.

  • Technical Innovation Silver Award– Interket
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Flexo print on paper medium web Silver Award– Roberts Mart
    (Vortex System)
  • Flexo print on film surface print medium Gold Award– Interflex Group
    (Vortex System)
  • Print on film reverse print medium Bronze Award – Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Print on film reverse print mediumSilver Award – Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Print on film reverse print medium Gold Award– Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Print on film reverse print wide Silver Award– Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Flexo print on film surface print wide Bronze Award– Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Flexo print on film surface print wide Silver Award– Interflex Group
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Technical innovation supplier Silver Award– VORTEX
  • Use of Flexo for Brands & Retailers Gold Award– Roberts Mart
    (ProjectBlue System)
  • Best in Show Silver Award–  Interflex Group
    (ProjectBlue System)

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE